Eric André Is Partnering With Drumstick to Bring Us the Weirdest Super Bowl Commercial Yet (EXCLUSIVE) By Jamie Lerner Feb. 6 2024, Published 1:09 p.m. ET

When we think of sports, Eric André may not be the first person who comes to mind, but in 2024, he’s one of the faces of the Super Bowl. No, he’s not playing in the Super Bowl, nor is he playing a prank on it (that we know of). He’s in one of the most unforgettable commercials for Drumstick ice cream.

Eric is known for The Eric André Show, which he’s now touring, as well as his Netflix film, Bad Trip. He also recently published a book on pranking, Dumb Ideas: A Behind-the-Scenes Exposé on Making Pranks and Other Stupid Creative Endeavors, with his co-author Dan Curry. Now he’s one of the most memorable faces of Super Bowl LVIII. Distractify spoke exclusively with Eric about his experience making the commercial, as well as what else he’s up to.



Eric André is starring in the Drumstick commercial for Super Bowl LVIII.

Eric is an eccentric guy, which is why people fall in love with his comedy. He’s unique, he’s funny, and he’s unafraid to toe the comedy line. But throughout all his appearances, 2024 is the first year that Eric has ever appeared in a Super Bowl commercial. He went from watching the game to practically being in it.

Usually, Eric eats “as much food as possible.” He continued, “I'm a glutton. I'm really half-paying attention. It's really just an excuse to eat chicken wings,” Eric said of the Super Bowl. This is likely something many of his fans (us included) can relate to. We’re not watching for the actual game! Especially his year, when it’s the Kansas City Chiefs versus the San Francisco 49ers. Is it 2020 again?

As far as Eric cares, he’s not rooting for either team. He always roots against the Pats and for the Dolphins. Eric explains that he’s a “huge Dolphins fanatic” although he jokingly “thinks the animal is better than the team.”

Plus, Eric is partnering with Drumstick because, “Why not?” He loves eating their ice cream, and now they’re paving the way to make the day after the Super Bowl a national holiday with their legitimate Change.org petition. In the commercial itself, Eric needs his Drumstick to recover, just like we need an extra day after celebrating the Super Bowl

Aside from starring in a Super Bowl commercial, Eric is on the road with ‘The Eric André Show.’

Now, Eric is going back to his roots touring The Eric André Show. “I love touring. Interacting with the fans. It's good to have direct fan interaction,” Eric shared. He's been keeping busy throughout the past few years. Aside from his Adult Swim show, he's been doing plenty of voice work. He voiced Luci, Pendergast, and other voices in Netflix's Disenchantment and more recently voiced John Dory in Trolls Band Together.

