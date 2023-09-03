Distractify
Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix

The Voice Actors Behind Netflix's Disenchantment Are Very Recognizable — Let's Meet Them

Here are the voice actors from the Netflix hit animated series 'Disenchantment'. And, you probably recognize a few of them from their other work.

Je'Kayla Crawford - Author
By

Sep. 3 2023, Published 12:21 p.m. ET

A scene from 'Disenchantment'
Source: Netflix

With five successful seasons and a loyal fanbase, Netflix's Disenchantment has become a very popular animated show, applauded for its comedy and character development.

Article continues below advertisement

And behind every good animated TV show is a talented cast of voice actors. Let's meet the the main cast behind this show, including a few familiar faces that you might recognize, or a few voices you've already known.

Abbi Jacobson (Bean)

Abbi Jacobson arrives at the launch of Netflix's Mae Martin SAP at TUDUM Theater on March 28, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

The first on the list is the voice actress behind the main character Bean, Abbi Jacobson. Abbi has quickly been deemed an icon since the beginning of her acting career. From BoJack Horseman to Bob's Burgers, she is not a stranger to voice acting and is in her element when voicing Bean.

But, don't count out her physical acting career as well. She was one of the stars of the Amazon Prime reboot series A League Of Their Own, which was unfortunately canceled after one season.

We also loved Abbi in Broad City, which she starred in with the exceptional Ilana Glazer.

Article continues below advertisement

Eric André (Luci)

Eric André attends the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Source: Getty Images

It's no wonder that Luci is such a funny character. His voice actor, Eric André, is a professional comedian and is known for being the host of The Eric Andre Show.

Article continues below advertisement

Over the years he's been branching out into the entertainment industry more and more by trying out voice acting. He was the voice of hyena Azizi in the 2019 remake of Lion King.

John DiMaggio (King Zog)

John DiMaggio attends Paramount's Transformers Rise Of The Beasts premiere at Kings Theatre on June 05, 2023 in New York City.
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

John has to have one of the most recognizable voices in animated work. From Futurama to Nickelodeon's The Loud House, he has nearly 500 acting credits under his belt.

Nat Faxon (Elfo)

Nat Faxon attends the Los Angeles premiere of new Prime Video Series A League of Their Own on August 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Abbi is not the only A League Of Their Own alum. Nat was also a part of the talented Amazon cast before its cancellation. He has quite an impressive acting resume himself, from a reoccurring voice acting role in Family Guy to an appearance in HBO's hit series Euphoria.

Maurice LaMarche (Odval)

Emmy-award winner Maurice LaMarche attends the Christina Grimmie Foundation 3rd Annual Gala at The Marriott Burbank Convention Center on September 26, 2019 in Burbank, California.
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Maurice can be mostly recognized for being the new voice of Brain from Pinky and the Brain on the Hulu reboot of Animaniacs. In addition to voicing Odval, he also played Big Jo, Giuseppe, and Scribe in Disenchantement.

Billy West (Sorcerio)

Billy West attends the Futurama Press Conference on Day 3 of 2010 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 24, 2010 in San Diego, California.
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Speaking of iconic cartoon voices, Billy was the original voice of Stimpy from the '90s Ren & Stimpy Show. He also portrayed Bugs Bunny in the Space Jam film.

David Herman (The Herald)

David Herman arrives to the Los Angeles screening of Netflix's 'Disenchantment' held at the Vista Theatre on August 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Last but certainly not least is David Herman. If you watched MadTV during the '90s, then you definitely recognize him as a recurring actor in the comedy skits.

On the voice acting side, he has voiced major characters in King of The Hill and The Great North. Other characters are voiced by Tress MacNeille, Jeny Batten, Sharon Horgan, Phil LaMarr, Rich Fulcher, and Matt Berry, to name a few.

Needless to say, this cast is highly decorated in the entertainment industry and they deserve every season they've received so far.

Watch Disenchantment now on Netflix.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Grab Tissues, 'BoJack Horseman' Is Coming to an End

Eric André Says He "Lost 40 Pounds and Got Ripped" for Season 6 of His Show (EXCLUSIVE)

'Futurama' Has Made Its Way to 'Fortnite' — All Available Skins and How to Get Them

Latest Netflix News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.