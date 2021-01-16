Princess Tiabeanie in 'Disenchantment' Has Seen a Lot of Stuff for a 19-Year-Old

Whenever Matt Groening debuts a show, you know what you're in for regardless of the series' plot: It'll be packed with hilarious one-liners, off-the-wall situations, and a willingness to get as bizarre and dark as possible. But his shows also usually feature deeply-flawed but good-hearted main characters, like Philip J. Fry, Homer Simpson, and Princess Bean from Netflix's Disenchantment . Fans of the show are wondering, however: What's the age of the booze-pounding Tiabeanie?

Bean's age in 'Disenchantment' is pretty much in line with the fantasy genre.

Whenever it comes to the stories of princesses in fantasy-themed movies (Disney included) the age of the young female protagonists is usually a bit cringe-inducing. Ariel, Aurora, Mulan, and Merida, are only 16 years old. Princess Jasmine from Aladdin? 15. Snow White? 14. Princess Tiabeanie is young, but she's not a freshman in high school hanging out with a bunch of dwarves and trying to be murdered by some woman with a magical mirror young.

Bean's 19-years-old in Disenchantment, but she's seen a lot for someone who technically isn't old enough to smoke or drink, and she does plenty of the latter in the show. (Warning, this post contains some spoilers): Bean's befriended an elf, killed an evil Hansel and Gretel with a candy axe, brought her mother back from the dead, made an alliance with a low-level demon by the name of Luci, convinced a friend to leave heaven, literally traveled to hell and back and much, much more.

Source: Netflix

Season 3 of Disenchantment dropped on Jan. 15, 2020, on Netflix and people are saying that the show's just getting better. Season 1 received mixed reviews, with some people saying that it was still "finding its feet" as a comedy and it relied far too much on "one liners" and "physical comedy." Other critics on Rotten Tomatoes also called Season 1 "underwhelming" and that it "feels a little sad."

Dreamland?? More like STREAMLAND. Disenchantment Part 3 is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/10P8NV3BR7 — Disenchantment (@disenchantment) January 15, 2021 Source: Twitter

OMG GIRLFIRENDS 💖 pic.twitter.com/zE7VTmcPuA — Cody | Pinky Stan🐀 (@codysoyeah) January 15, 2021 Source: Twitter