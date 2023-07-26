Home > Gaming > Fortnite 'Futurama' Has Made Its Way to 'Fortnite' — All Available Skins and How to Get Them Fortnite is teaming up with Futurama to bring Bender, Fry, and Leela into the battle royale. You’ll also find a few unique items, such as a new Glider and Shiny Metal Raygun. By Jon Bitner Jul. 26 2023, Published 4:01 p.m. ET Source: Epic Games

The latest Fortnite collaboration might be one of its best, as the battle royale is bringing characters from the iconic TV show, Futurama, to the island. Aside from Planet Express employees, you’ll also find new accessories, weapons, and emotes that are inspired by the animated series. The Futurama Fortnite skins are now available in the game, so here’s a closer look at what’s all included in the latest collaboration and how to get them.

How to get the 'Futurama' 'Fortnite' skins.

The Futurama Fortnite skins are currently only available in the Item Shop, meaning you’ll need to spend precious V-Bucks to add them to your collection. As it stands, they are not included in any Battle Pass or available for completing in-game objects. Bender, Fry, and Leela outfits are all listed in the Item Shop, and each one comes with a few unique accessories.

Source: Epic Games

The Bender Bending Rodriguez Outfit includes the Universe 1 Bender alternative Style along with the Ben Rodriguez Back Bling. For a bit more flair, you can pick up the Unbendable Girder Pickaxe in the Item Shop. The Philip J. Fry Outfit includes the Universe 1 Fry alternative style and the Hypnotoad Back Bling, The Giant Nutcracker Pickaxe is also for sale in the Item Shop.

The last Futurama Outfit is the Turanga Leela Outfit, which includes the Universe 1 Leela alternative style and the Nibbler Back Bling. You can also find the Solid Gold Fiddle Pickaxe in the Item Shop. A few other Futurama goodies are available in the Item Shop, including the Planet Express Ship Glider and the Zoidberg Scuttle Emote. Each of the Futurama Fortnite skins will cost 1,500 V-Bucks, but you can pick up a bundle of all three for 2,800 V-Bucks.

If you’re not interested in dropping V-Bucks, you’ll still be able to join in on the Futurama fun. From now until the v25.30 update, you’ll find Bender’s Shiny Metal Raygun on the island. Bender will also be roaming around the map, and if you give him enough Bars, he’ll had over the deadly firearm.

The Shiny Metal Raygun has an infinite supply of ammo, though it’ll overheat when overused. Also, note that Bender’s Shiny Metal Raygun won’t be available during Fortnite tournaments — so don’t worry if you can’t come to terms with its futuristic fighting style.