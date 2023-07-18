Home > Gaming > Fortnite These Keybinds Will Help New 'Fortnite' Players Dominate and Win a Victory Royale The best keybinds for 'Fortnite' beginners offer quick access to important skills. Here’s a look at how Fortnite newcomers should modify their controls. By Jon Bitner Jul. 18 2023, Updated 4:19 p.m. ET Source: Epic Games

If you’re new to Fortnite, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. Not only does the game task you with battling dozens of opponents, but you’ll also need to scavenge for gear, build elaborate structures, and navigate a gigantic map that is constantly shrinking. And if you’re playing on PC, the default keybinds might not be doing you any favors. Thankfully, it’s easy to change your Fortnite controls to help you learn the ropes. Here’s a look at the best keybinds for Fortnite beginners to use.

The best keybinds for 'Fortnite' beginners are simple and straightforward.

The best Fortnite keybinds for beginners remap a handful of keys to positions that are easier to reach on your keyboard. This allows you to keep your eyes on the screen or quickly hit a key without needing to stretch your fingers halfway across the keyboard.

Keep in mind that the best Fortnite keybinds are largely personal preference, and every new player will have to modify their control scheme to find something that works best for their playstyle. In general, however, these are the best keybinds for Fortnite beginners.

Command Keybind Weapon Slot 1 Z Weapon Slot 2 X Weapon Slot 3 C Weapon Slot 4 V Build Wall 1 Build Floor 2 Build Stairs 3 Build Roof 4 Open Inventory Tab Jump Space Crouch L-Ctrl Use E Shoot Left Mouse Switch Material/Target Right Mouse Next Weapon Middle Mouse Scroll Up Previous Weapon Middle Mouse Scroll Down Auto Run Mouse Scroll Click

Alternatively, you can assign your building commands to the following keys: Command Keybind Floor F Stairs Q Roof R Wall C

This allows you to move a few of your weapon binds back up to the number keys – which many players will find more natural. If you happen to have a gaming mouse with a bunch of customizable keys, consider using these to assign your building skills. For Zero Build, mouse keys can be remapped to allow quick access to weapons.

Beginner tips for keybinds in 'Fortnite.'

While the above keybinds are a great place to get started, they’re not the only keybinds for Fortnite beginners to consider. If you find yourself looking to customize your keybinds, here are a few things to keep in mind: Put your most-used actions near WASD. Since your left hand will naturally be near the WASD keys for movement, any actions that are frequently used should be placed nearby.

Make use of customizable mouse buttons. If you have a gaming mouse, the side buttons are a great place to put building skills, weapon hotkeys, or even the crouch button.

Don’t forget about other control settings. Factors like mouse sensitivity play a big role in your success, so be sure to modify these settings and see which works best for your play style.