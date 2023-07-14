Home > Gaming > Fortnite Campfires in 'Fortnite' Offer a Great Way to Restore Your Health — Where to Find Them in Chapter 4 Season 3 Campfire locations in 'Fortnite' are spread all across the island during Chapter 4 Season 3. Here's where to find them to complete your quests. By Jon Bitner Jul. 14 2023, Published 2:57 p.m. ET Source: Epic Games

While the Fortnite map changes radically from season to season, campfires never seem to go away. You won’t find them in the same place as last season, but Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 once again has dozens of campfires littered across the island. And since lighting a campfire to bask in its warmth will restore your health, it’s important to know where you can find them.

Here’s a look at all campfire locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, along with a few quests that require you to find them (and a list of their rewards).

All campfire locations in 'Fortnite.'

Campfire locations in Fortnite are spread all across the map, but you’ll find a heavy concentration of them around Brutal Bastion, southeast of Rumble Ruins, and west of The Citadel. There’s also a surprising number in the wilderness just west of Slappy Shores — the location where the ice biome meets the forest is a particular hot spot. Here’s a quick look at a few other campfire locations you can check out:

Shattered Slabs

Aegis Temple

Beached Pit

Cedar Circle

Timbercut Camp

Rowdy Acres

Burning Beacon

Hitches and Ditches

Secluded Spire

The Hall of Whispers With so many campfires in Fortnite, there’s a good chance you’ll randomly encounter one as you move from one point of interest to another. Just keep your eyes glued to the ground, and you’re bound to find one within a few minutes of searching. If you want more help, here’s a complete map with all campfire locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3:

'Fortnite' Chapter 4 Season 3 quests that involve campfires.

There are a handful of quests in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 3 that task you with finding a campfire. And with more than 60 to choose from across the map, they shouldn’t be difficult to complete. Here’s a quick look at three quests this season that task you with finding a campfire (along with their rewards).

Light a campfire — 30,000 XP

Emote by a lit campfire — Treezy Back Bling

Light campfires in three different matches — 30,000 XP That last one is the most challenging, as you’ll need to play multiple rounds to complete the quest. Lighting a single campfire during a match will count toward your quota, and once you’ve done that in three matches, you’ll be rewarded with 30,000 XP.