Amy Roloff Has Just Purchased Her Dream House in Hillsboro — Here Are the Details

Season 20 of Little People, Big World has officially begun, and fans of the show couldn't be more psyched. Jam-packed with unexpected surprises, the next six episodes will capture the most exciting moments the members of the Roloff family experienced in the past year. Take Amy Roloff, who sold her half of the Roloff Farms, got engaged to Chris Marek, and started looking for a new home in the span of just a few months. So, how is Amy getting along? Did she buy a new house already?