'Little People, Big World' Is One of the Longest Running TLC Shows

'Little People, Big World' Is One of the Longest Running TLC ShowsBy Chrissy Bobic
Nov. 9 2021, Published 11:44 a.m. ET
Some fans have been with the Roloffs on Little People, Big World since the show's humble beginnings in 2006. From there, the family skyrocketed to fame. Now, there are more than 20 seasons and multiple TV specials.
And after Amy Roloff's TLC wedding special was announced, some fans wondered if it means there will be a Season 23 of Little People, Big World.
TLC has produced dozens of hit television shows over the years. Among them are home runs like 90 Day Fiancé, 19 Kids and Counting, Kate Plus 8, and yes, Little People, Big World. While some have come and gone, other shows are still here.
No one is really prepared to say goodbye to the Roloffs for good, even if the kids are all grown up and Amy and Matt Roloff are divorced.
So, will there be a 'Little People, Big World' Season 23?
As of right now, TLC hasn't announced plans for Season 23 of Little People, Big World. But before you get those internet pitchforks ready, the show also hasn't been canceled.
And the fact that Amy was given her own wedding special makes the future of the series look promising. Season 22 ended in August 2021, and her special is airing in November 2021.
If Season 23 does happen, there's time for TLC to get footage together and drop it on the network sometime in 2022. Unfortunately, there really isn't a strict schedule for new seasons of Little People, Big World.
In the past, other seasons premiered almost every month. Should there be another season, you can expect it to come in 2022.
Only one Roloff kid still films 'Little People, Big World.'
Matt and Amy raised their four kids, Molly, Jacob, Zach, and Jeremy Roloff on Little People, Big World. But as they grew up and left the farm, only twins Jeremy and Zach remained on the show.
Then, in 2018, Jeremy and his wife, Audrey Roloff, announced they planned to leave the show. Zach and his wife, Tori Roloff, are still part of the show, and he remains close to his parents.
Would Matt and Caryn's wedding be on the show if they get married?
When Amy got engaged to her boyfriend of three years, Chris Marek, fans wondered if Matt would be next to tie the knot. After he and Amy divorced, he started dating Caryn Chandler, a longtime employee at Roloff Farms.
Matt and Caryn aren't engaged right now, but he has hinted at the possibility of them getting married on Little People, Big World.
And if Matt and Caryn do get engaged, it only seems natural for TLC to want to film every minute of it. The only thing is, it's hard to imagine that Matt would agree to that. He's a willing participant on the show, but he isn't about extra attention when it isn't necessary.
He also doesn't love over-spending. Caryn might have other plans, however.
In January 2021, a source close to the couple allegedly told The Sun that Caryn wants a big affair for their potential wedding and that "it would have to be a blowout day."
Let's just get to another season of Little People, Big World first.