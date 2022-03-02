When Is Tori Roloff's Due Date — and Will Baby No. 3 Be Another Little Person?By Michelle Stein
Mar. 2 2022, Published 2:58 p.m. ET
In November 2021, Zach and Tori Roloff announced they are expecting their third child following a miscarriage in March. The Little People, Big World stars have allowed TLC fans glimpses into their previous pregnancy journeys, and this time around has been no different. Still, viewers are curious: When is Tori's due date with baby No. 3? And does this little one have dwarfism like their first two kids? Keep reading to learn more.
On Nov. 17, 2021, Zach and Tori announced the pregnancy news with their Instagram followers. "Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!" Tori wrote on a carousel of photos featuring a sonogram and letter board.
Meanwhile, Zach shared his own Instagram pregnancy announcement, adding that his wife was looking "as beautiful as ever."
When is Tori Roloff's due date?
Tori has not shared her exact due date with LPBW fans — however, based on her Instagram posts, we have a rough idea of when she's due with baby No. 3. The expecting mama shared a bump photo to Instagram on Dec. 28, 2021, alongside the caption: "…and we’re halfway there!"
Considering a typical pregnancy lasts about 40 weeks, that means Tori's due date would be sometime near May 17, 2022.
Is Tori Roloff having another dwarf baby?
Neither Tori nor Zach have yet shared whether their third child will be born with dwarfism. Both Jackson and Lilah have achondroplasia dwarfism, just like their father. For her first two pregnancies, Tori underwent extra testing and ultrasounds in order to determine ahead of time if her babies were little people; they found out about Lilah's dwarfism when Tori was 20 weeks pregnant.
“I wish this could be a surprise too but when they [doctors] tell me I need a C-section, it makes it sort of obvious,” Tori replied in an AMA series via her Instagram Stories.
She followed up her answer with a clarification: "We won't know if he or she is a dwarf until further into pregnancy. And with dwarves it's encouraged to have a C-section because of bigger head size. I was saying I'd love to not know but IF my doc says I need a C-section, it would be obvious to us."
It's likely at this point that Zach and Tori have a good idea about whether they're having another dwarf baby. They may just be keeping that information to themselves for the time being. Which is totally their prerogative.
Tori previously experienced a miscarriage.
In March 2021, the Roloff couple took to social media to share that Tori had suffered a miscarriage six weeks into her pregnancy. "We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn't wait to share," Tori wrote via Instagram at the time. "We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier."
She continued: "I've honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I've never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone."
Hopefully, we'll learn more about Tori's pregnancy and the little one on the way when Season 23 of Little People, Big World airs — likely later in 2022. In the meantime, fans can keep an eye out for more bump updates over on Instagram.