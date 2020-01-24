Tori Roloff Baby Girl Is Here — And She Is Adorable

She's here! Zach and Tori Roloff welcomed their second child on November 19 — and the Little People, Big World stars broke the fantastic news on social media, posting an adorable photo of the tiny baby girl, Lilah Ray, on Instagram.

"Lilah Ray Roloff Born on November 19th at 6:52 p.m. 8 pounds 9 ounces 18 1/2 inches long," Tori captioned a photo of the sleeping newborn, who was bundled in a floral blanket and rocking a sweet hair bow.

We expect her older brother Jackson is just as excited as fans of the TLC series about the new arrival.