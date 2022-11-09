Matt Roloff Is Building a New House to Live in With His Girlfriend
Most people know Matt Roloff from TLC‘s Little People, Big World. The reality TV show follows the lives of the Roloff family as they handle their day-to-day activities with genetic dwarfism. Matt is the patriarch of the family with four kids in total. These are the details about his new house.
Matt Roloff is building a new house.
According to In Touch Weekly, Matt is working on building a new home on the Roloff Farms land in Oregon. There is already a spacious and aesthetically pleasing home on Roloff Farms, but Matt is developing a property to live in with his new girlfriend. After all, he lived on the original property with his ex-wife, Amy Roloff.
Matt shared a few details about the new home on Instagram via a video. On June 26, he added a caption that said, “Flipping the cutting edge on Track hoe bucket. Now that the rains are gone I can start digging out for the new house.”
Building a new house from the ground up isn’t something that happens overnight. This will be an investment of time for Matt. According to Life & Style Magazine, Matt and his new significant other also own a separate home in Arizona.
Who will be living with Matt Roloff in his new house?
Matt has been in a whirlwind romance with a woman named Caryn Chandler since their romance sparked in 2017. Reality Titbit explains that although Matt and Caryn haven’t tied the knot, they are happily dating and doing just fine without taking the next leap. Caryn met Matt while working as an employee at Roloff Farms. She started as a manager before she was hired to work as a personal assistant.
Now that she and Matt are an official couple, she no longer works for him. Rumors about overlap between Matt's relationship with Caryn and his marriage to Amy have made the rounds, but they've both done their best to deny such allegations. Matt and Caryn have been asked about whether or not they’re ready to get married, but, according to Us Weekly, they generally brush questions like that off with humor.
Where does Matt Roloff’s net worth stand today?
It’s possible for Matt to build a new home to live in with Caryn because he’s doing incredibly well for himself financially. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he currently has a net worth of $6 million. Along with being a reality TV star, Matt is also a farmer, author, and entrepreneur. His business mentality has taken him beyond reality TV fame.
Interestingly enough, he was able to expand Roloff Farms into something greater than anyone could’ve imagined in its early stages. Underground tunnels, a three-story treehouse, a soccer field, a medieval castle, a volleyball court, a lake with a pirate ship, and restored barns are all part of Roloff Farms. He welcomes 30,000 visitors annually who pay money in order to gain access.