Nathan Prater Is Starting Season 10 of 'My 600-Lb Life' off on a Positive Note

TLC's My 600-Lb Life doesn't just follow the lives of the morbidly obese. It also shows us who they are and their struggles, making us root for every person who asks for Dr. Now 's help. Season 10 kicks off on Nov. 3 and will introduce us to a whole new crop of people to watch succeed.

Unfortunately, though, not every person in Dr. Now's care is successful. How is Nathan Prater , who we will meet in the Season 10 premiere, doing now? He's on his way to becoming a success story.

How is Nathan from 'My 600-Lb Life' doing now?

According to People, both Nathan and his wife, Amber, are overweight and struggling to get their weight under control. Amber clocks in at 502 lbs, while Nathan is over 100 lbs heavier at 607 lbs. As we can expect from Dr. Now, according to the trailer for the upcoming season, he doesn't plan on sugarcoating what's happening to the couple.

"This is your life," Dr. Now tells them. "You're throwing it away, killing yourself for the food. If you keep this up, I guarantee you, neither of you will be here five years from now." According to a sneak peek of the episode on TLC's Twitter account, their diets aren't just killing them. It's also killing their marriage.

Nathan's size has put a strain on his marriage. He doesn't want to rely on his wife for support, but his weight leaves him helpless without her.

"Now, I feel like grocery shopping is the only thing that me and Amber really have left together," Nathan narrates. "It's the only thing we do together, aside from eating. And if you took eating and food out of our relationship, we wouldn't have anything left, not really."

As Amber explains in a confessional, she has to provide a lot of care for Nathan, which puts a severe strain on her. "I miss being able to have, I guess, an intimate relationship." Even worse, Amber admits that they "never" had a sexual relationship. She isn't trying to suddenly create one, but she does want to be able to spend quality time with her husband "where it doesn't involve care."

Sadly, all that care is also preventing Amber from taking the time to take care of herself. Though she weighs less than Nathan now, she's worried that she will soon reach his size. But it's not just a physical strain having to care for her husband. She's also facing anxiety, depression, and constant exhaustion.

But despite their setbacks, both Nathan and Amber are doing a lot better today. And if anyone was worried that we'd hear at the end of the episode that the two went their separate ways, you'll be happy to hear that they're still together and rooting for each other on their weight loss journeys.