‘The Kardashians Season 2’ Shows Major Changes in the Family — When Was It Filmed?

The family picked up exactly where they left off, and their fanbase had no problem following them to streaming. Now, they’re back for another season of sharing their lives in their candid confessionals.

Season 1 of The Kardashians ended with the family rallying together to support Khloe Kardashian. In case you missed it, Khloe discovered that her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson cheated on her and fathered a son with Maralee Nichols. A few months after the season finale aired, rumors swirled that Khloe and Tristan were expecting another baby soon.