‘The Kardashians Season 2’ Shows Major Changes in the Family — When Was It Filmed?
Nearly every fan of Hulu’s The Kardashians saw Season 2 of the hit show coming. The series launched in April 2022 and answered multiple questions behind the Kardashian-Jenners’ drama during their lengthy hiatus.
The family picked up exactly where they left off, and their fanbase had no problem following them to streaming. Now, they’re back for another season of sharing their lives in their candid confessionals.
Season 1 of The Kardashians ended with the family rallying together to support Khloe Kardashian. In case you missed it, Khloe discovered that her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson cheated on her and fathered a son with Maralee Nichols. A few months after the season finale aired, rumors swirled that Khloe and Tristan were expecting another baby soon.
In The Kardashians Season 2 trailer, Kris confirmed that Khloe had a second child shortly after Kylie Jenner welcomed her and Travis Scott’s son. Khloe’s baby’s timeline seemed off to some, and fans are wondering when The Kardashians Season 2 was filmed.
‘The Kardashians’ Season 2 was filmed just months before its premiere.
In June 2021, the Kar-Jenners wrapped their hit E! reality series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, with a two-part reunion-style special hosted by Andy Cohen. Several months later, they returned to filming for Hulu in October 2021 and ended the season the following December, per Elle.
Elle reported that the famous family started filming The Kardashians Season 2 while the first season was still airing new episodes. The Kardashian-Jenners reportedly shot the season from April to July 2022. The timeline gave them a month to process the season in between the show coming back for Season 2 in September.
Although three months doesn’t seem like enough time between seasons, this is the Kardashians we’re talking about, and there’s seemingly no shortage of drama with the family. Plus, the filming schedule allows the family to stick to its former KUWTK schedule, where they released new seasons twice a year.
‘The Kardashians’ Season 2 covers Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup.
Hulu distributed The Kardashians Season 2 trailer in August 2022. The trailer teased the beginning of Kim and Pete Davidson’s breakup, which occurred that same month.
While Pete will appear on the show, Kim confirmed that the season would show her “season of independence” after filing for divorce from Kanye West in January 2021.
“I really feel that I found my personal confidence,” Kim says in the clip.
Kim said similar sentiments when she appeared on Good Morning America. During their discussion, she revealed that the season wouldn’t show much of her and Pete’s relationship or breakup.
"I just think that you see me making decisions for myself," she told host Michael Strahan in September 2022. "Obviously, always thinking about my kids, but generally, just doing things for myself."
Fans will also get the inside scoop on Khloe Kardashian’s son in ‘The Kardashians’ Season 2.
If you recall, Season 1 of The Kardashians ended with a “To be continued…” fade to black moment after Khloe discovered Tristan’s paternity news. Season 2 will address the scandal's aftermath and how Khloe and Tristan will co-parent their daughter, True, while also planning another child.
Before the news broke, the exes planned on welcoming a baby boy via surrogate. Although they’re no longer together, Khloe expressed the challenges of preparing for a new child after getting betrayed by her ex while the world is watching.
“Going through what I went through was tough,' she says in one scene. “I just feel that I'm a fish in a fish bowl.'’
Khloe also says in another clip that she’s “ready to talk about” the pregnancy after keeping it a secret last season. In addition to confirming a new Kar-Jenner baby boy, she revealed a clue regarding her baby’s name on the show.
“It is going to start with a T," Khloe says to Kris in the season premiere, per E! News. "I mean, that's really the only names I've been looking at." In the same scene, Kris jokingly suggests she name the new baby “Travis,” noting the name is already popular within the family.
“We can name him Travis and then just have an easy three,” the momager says.
Stay tuned for what’s to come on The Kardashians Season 2, streaming on Hulu.