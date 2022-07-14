Khloé Kardashian Has Known About Tristan Thompson's Infidelity for Years Now

The person in the leaked video had their hood up so it was initially difficult to confirm, but the source who submitted the footage to the Daily Mail said that Tristan "was on the table right next to us with a group of friends and some girl who he was obviously making out with all night."

The source added, "It was so obvious. They were there when I got there and they were part of a big group of friends. They were talking and being around each other all night. He was texting and talking on the phone and she was obviously looking over his shoulder. Everybody knew who he was. We talked about it and everybody watched them make out several times. I have obviously seen him before and people around me were like, 'That's Tristan Thompson.' I have seen him on TV."