A Familiar Actor From Mayim Bialik's Past Plays Kat's Late Father on Fox's 'Call Me Kat'

As she takes emotional blows from her mother, Sheila (Swoosie Kurtz) — who is heartbroken that she isn't married with kids by now — and the universe, Kat is confident in her unconventional life decisions. We know Kat's mom is uber-traditional and, well, alive, but what about her dad?

A familiar actor returns as Kat's late father in Season 3, Episode 7, titled "Call Me Dame Booty Clench," and it's the full-circle Blossom reunion we didn't know we needed.