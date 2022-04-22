Poor Oscar's (Christopher Rivas) romantic wedding proposal to Kat (Mayim Bialik) quickly went downhill in Season 2, Episode 15 of Call Me Kat. He understandably found it heartbreaking that Kat said yes to his proposal, only to break up with him right after. Oscar knew immediately it was because of Max (Cheyenne Jackson).

Kat was wracked with guilt after she kissed Max at the end of Season 2, Episode 14. If you're not quite familiar with Call Me Kat, you can think of Max as being like the Ross to Kat's Rachel. They're more on and off than a well-used light switch.