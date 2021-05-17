Buzzy Cohen Won More Than $160K as a Contestant on 'Jeopardy!'

The post on Jeopardy!'s site also said that Buzzy won more than $160,000 as a contestant on a total of nine episodes of the game show in 2016. The next year, he won a Tournament of Champions as a team captain for the All-Star Games. But since he's the guest host now, he won't be able to return as a contestant again.

"Buzzy has been where each of these champions is, so we think it’ll be comforting for the contestants to see a familiar face behind the lectern," Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards said in the post. "We will miss seeing him compete, but we look forward to seeing how he uses his quick wit and personality as guest host."

Buzzy's Jeopardy! run is being broken up into quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals. For the first week, all the contestants will compete in the quarterfinals to move forward. Then, the winners and some players called Wild Cards will compete in the semifinals. Finally, the grand prize winner will be determined from the remaining three players for the last two days.

Only the grand prize winner gets the $250,000, but the second place and third place winners get $100,000 and $50,000, respectively.