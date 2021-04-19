CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Is Just the Latest to Take Over as 'Jeopardy!' Host

Anderson's exact salary for his role hosting Jeopardy! is unknown, although it was fairly widely reported that Alex Trebek was making roughly $10 million a year to host the show at the time of his death. Given Anderson's limited run as host, he'll likely be making far less than that. Regardless of how much he gets paid to host Jeopardy!, though, Anderson isn't exactly hurting financially.

As an anchor on CNN, Anderson is reportedly making roughly $12 million a year and has a net worth of about $200 million. Regardless of what he's getting paid for Jeopardy!, it's not likely to change his financial outlook very much.

Ultimately, though, it seems like money may not be the reason that Anderson decided to return to Jeopardy!, this time as the host.