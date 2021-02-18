'Price Is Right' Models Can Earn Themselves a Sizable Salary From the Show Alone

It's no secret that you can make big bucks working in TV and entertainment. And while recurring roles are where the money's at (if you've got good negotiating skills or an agent who can secure you a fat payday) there are still sizable chunks of cash to be made even in roles that require a smaller capacity. Just ask the models who work on The Price Is Right what type of salary they make showing off various prizes on the game show.

Models on 'The Price Is Right' can earn a salary of $100,000 per season.

While different models receive different hourly rates for their jobs, it's safe to say that for any given taping of The Price Is Right each model earns about $800 a day. Depending on what type of agreement they have with the studio and their agent, their actual take home of that amount could look way different.

When you multiply that $800 a day rate by all of the episodes that they film in a specific season, models make about $100,000 a year, as per this Quora user's response. But how legit is his answer? Does the math check out? Well, Season 47 of the show had 194 episodes, and if someone appeared in every single episode as a model, they'd make some $155,200 a year, significantly more than that projected salary from the show alone.

However, his math does check out due to the fact that The Price Is Right has a huge backlog of episodes, and the production studio probably films anywhere from two to three separate episodes per day. Meaning that that models involved with the production are getting paid for that single day rate, so $100,000, given the $800 per day rate, looks like it checks out.

But the best part about a modeling gig with The Price Is Right is that you can have other shoots and jobs outside of modeling prizes for the show. Whether it's print advertisements, other TV modeling gigs, or commercial events, whatever it is that you want to pull off outside of your schedule is open for you to engage in.

