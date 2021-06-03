You Know Her as the Model From 'The Price Is Right,' but Amber Lancaster Does Much More

Since she's been acting and modeling since 2007, Amber has amassed a nice nest egg for herself, according to Celebrity Net Worth , who estimates she's worth around $500,000. In addition to her work in the entertainment business, Amber also runs a successful interior design shop called Lancaster Interiors .

Her work as a designer also led Amber to her own HGTV show, Bought at First Site, which premiered in 2019. Along with her partner, home remodeler Mark Cianciulli, Amber bought up homes at auction and then flipped them on the competitive Southern California housing market.

Unfortunately, the show only appeared to have aired for one season, but you can watch old episodes on Amazon Prime.