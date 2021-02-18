Do You Really Have to Pax Taxes on Cars You Win on 'The Price Is Right'?

Who hasn't watched a game show from the comfort of their own home eating Cool Whip straight from the tub and wishing that it was them hopping up and down underneath the bright lights and a grinning host with whitened teeth telling them that they are the proud new owner of a brand new base model Hyundai Sonata?

Of course, I'm talking about being a contestant on The Price Is Right. It's a nice fantasy, but what really happens when you win a car on the show?