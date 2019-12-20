'The Price Is Right At Night' Will Give You an Extra Dose of Holiday Cheer!

Come on down to your living room! The Price Is Right At Night: A Holiday Extravaganza is the yuletide event you didn’t know you needed. If you’re a fan of the long-running game show — or simply watched it on those days you were home sick from school — here’s all the info you need about the two-night CBS special.

The Price Is Right At Night features several big celebrity guests. On Night 1 of the Drew Carey-hosted celebration, the cast of the action drama series SEAL Team — which includes David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks, Justin Melnick, and Dita the dog — joins an audience full of active duty military members and veterans.

Source: Instagram

The actors will play for the charity Headstrong, which "provides cost-free, bureaucracy-free, stigma-free, confidential, and effective mental health treatment for post-9/11 veterans and their families." Toni teased the upcoming special in an Instagram post earlier this month. "We teamed up with [Drew Carey] to make some serious game show dreams come true for Vets and help [Headstrong] in the process," she wrote. "This is truly a hilarious and heart warming episode!!!!"

For Night 2, CBS tapped Seth Rogen to compete for the Alzheimer’s non-profit Hilarity for Charity (HFC), which the comedian founded with his wife. Their mission is "to care for families facing this disease, educate young people about living a brain-healthy life, and activate the next generation of Alzheimer’s advocates." In a promo for the extravaganza, Seth bluntly states: "If you don’t watch it, you’re a bad person." No one wants to end up on Santa’s naughty list this close to Christmas!

Source: CBS

The Price Is Right At Night schedule: Don’t miss a minute of the festivities! The episode with the SEAL Team cast airs Sunday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and the one featuring Seth airs the next evening, Monday, Dec. 23, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

In a recent interview, Drew shared his thoughts on why the beloved game show is still popular nearly 50 years after its debut. "When you're home watching, you want to see people that you can relate to that are like, 'Oh, that's a person like me or like somebody I know.' And look at them having this great day," he said. "The people on the show are the real stars of the show," the host added. "[Viewers] don't watch it for me… They want to watch people going bonkers and having, like, the best day of their life. And they're always these regular, average Americans from all walks of life."

Source: CBS Actor Aaron Paul with former host Bob Barker.

Celebrities have stopped by The Price Is Right in the past, and Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul famously competed on the show in 2000 before making it big in Hollywood. "When I did the show, I was struggling," the 40-year-old recalled on The Late Late Show with James Corden. "I had no money, and it was really a source of possible income."