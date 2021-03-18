'Price Is Right' Announcer George Gray Isn't Letting Open Heart Surgery Stop Him

The game show The Price Is Right has seen a number of different hosts and guests over the years. Drew Carey took over the hosting job from Bob Barker in 2007, and now there are rumors of him stepping away from the show. But hosting duties aren't the only things that have changed. Over the course of the show, which began airing in the 1950s and again in the 1970s, there have been a few different announcers as well.

For many people, announcers can become a huge part of the show. They can add a certain excitement to the overall experience that makes the audience, both in-person and at home, more engaged with everything going on. Since The Price Is Right began, it's had a few different announcers. The show started out with Johnny Olson, who's well-known for his voice on a number of game shows. But the show has had four announcers over its lifetime.

Of course, George is more than just a game show host and announcer. Born in St. Louis, he has been married to his wife, Brittney Green, since 2019. Us Weekly reported that, after the ceremony, he and his guests had a party in the backyard of his Arizona home. The event was decked out in memorabilia from The Price Is Right and Drew even attended the wedding.

The most well-known announcer for The Price Is Right is probably the current one. George Gray has been with the game show since April 2011, but he's had a long career thanks to his voice. He's hosted other shows such as The Weakest Link, Junkyard Wars, and Man Land. But those shows are just a handful compared to all the credits George has under his belt.

George Gray had three heart attacks in 2020.

Back in April 2020, George was hospitalized from having three heart attacks. An article by Variety called them "massive" and said his first heart attack began as chest pains. But he had two others after the stents put in to restore blood flow failed. He was operated on three times for each attack but the third time was the charm. The article says that George believes "genetic factors" are what caused these heart attacks, considering that he leads a healthy lifestyle and doesn't do drugs or smoke.

Article continues below advertisement

In an Instagram post from May 2020, he showed the scar from his surgery that goes all the way down his chest. He's got a huge smile on his face and said that others shouldn't be afraid to go through with the surgery and that his recovery was going well. "Today marks 3 weeks since my open-heart surgery, and all things considered, recovery is going really well," the caption says in part.