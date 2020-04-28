There Will Be New Episodes of 'Wheel of Fortune' During the Pandemic, but How?

When it comes to the filming schedule for Wheel of Fortune, the cast and crew only film a few times a year, but during those days, they get a lot done. Wheel of Fortune host, Pat Sajak, told CBS , “We shoot 35 times a year, 35 days a year, but it’s stretched out over nine months...it’s not exactly the most grueling schedule you’ve ever heard about.”

Since they have been filming for so long, the crew has producing the show down to a science and because of their experience, they can film up to six episodes in a single day. “Usually six [a day],” Sajak said. “We can crank them out pretty quickly. A typical day for us we’ll start at noon and by six o’clock we’ll have done six shows with two different audiences. We’re pretty efficient.”