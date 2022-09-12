There Are Major Changes Coming to 'Wheel of Fortune' — Details!

Champions aren’t born — they are made after completing the complicated word puzzles for prizes on Wheel of Fortune.

Decades after the television series made its network debut, Wheel of Fortune — hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White — is going to feature some major changes in the 2022-2023 season.

Indeed, Season 40 introduces a new and improved puzzle board, and viewers have mixed feelings about it. Read on for details on the game show’s recent makeover!