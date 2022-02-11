Here Are the Only Three Contestants to Take Home the $1 Million Grand Prize on 'Wheel of Fortune'

During teacher's week on Wheel of Fortune in 2014, Sarah literally schooled her competition and made it to the final round. The math teacher from Maryland became the third Wheel of Fortune contestant to take home the grand $1 million prize. Sarah's winning moment came as she correctly solved her bonus round puzzle, to which the answer was "Loud Laughter." As the confetti came down, her kids, husband, and father rushed to the stage to congratulate her.

After winning, Sarah gave an interview to Silver Chips Online, the online student newspaper of Montgomery Blair High School in her town of Silver Spring. Sarah shared what she was planning to do with her prize money, saying she was excited to travel the world with her family, make charitable donations, and put some of her money towards her kids' college tuition.