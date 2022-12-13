Meet the 3 Stars Battling on Tonight’s ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’!
ABC’s Wheel of Fortune has been a staple in households worldwide for more than four decades. Although host Merv Griffin got the show started in 1975, many only know Pat Sajak as its host, with his loyal co-host Vanna White at his side. Three people battle it out each week for a chance to win thousands of dollars and other life-changing goodies if they correctly solve the game’s puzzles.
In 2020, Pat and Vanna decided to spread their wings with Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. The spinoff, which first aired on Jan. 7, 2021, follows the same premise as its predecessor but added one twist. The celebrity who wins the competition must donate their funds to a charity they choose, which none seem to mind.
It’s fun to guess the puzzle with your favorite actor, singer, or reality star from home. So far, we’ve seen celebs like Snoop Dogg, Sherri Shepherd, and Vanilla Ice onstage. On Tuesday, Wheel of Fortune announced a new trio of stars on the game show’s Twitter account. Here’s what we know about the celebrities on Wheel of Fortune tonight.
Tonight’s ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ contestants are full of talent.
U.K. comedian London Hughes is the celebrity who will stand closest to Pat and the puzzles. The 33-year-old actor and writer made a name for herself with her Beyoncé sketches, where she hilariously pretended to be the Grammy winner doing everyday things at home. London has since appeared on several stand-up specials and shows like Fleabag, The Rebel, and Damned.
London’s fellow comedian and Netflix’s The After Party co-star Fortune Feimster will stand next to her in the competition. Fortune rose to fame in 2010 when she appeared on NBC’s Last Comic Standing. The appearance led Fortune to a recurring spot on Chelsea Handler’s late-night show Chelsea Lately, and several scripted roles including on The Mindy Project, Champions, and Sex Appeal.
Finally, the third celebrity contestant is author and interior designer Bobby Berk. Bobby had been a designer for years before he started hosting Netflix’s Queer Eye with Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness.
The ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ contestants chose charities with sentimental meaning.
On Tuesday night’s Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, London, Fortune, and Bobby each chose to represent a foundation close to their hearts. London will play for a chance to win money for the “I Have a Dream” Foundation. Launched in 1981, the foundation works to “ensure that all children have the opportunity to pursue higher education, fulfill their potential, and achieve their dreams,” no matter their circumstances.
London’s upbringing could’ve been why she chose “I Have a Dream.” In a September 2020 interview with The Guardian, she recalled getting “bullied” in school and by her “friends” who felt she wasn’t “good enough” to hang out with them. The comedian has also been vocal about not seeing as much “representation” for British Black women as a child, which is something plenty of the people the foundation helps can relate to.
Fortune, who married her wife Jacquelyn Smith in 2020, joined Celebrity Wheel of Fortune to earn money for GLSEN, formerly the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network. According to its website, GLSEN strives to “ensure that LGBTQ students are able to learn and grow in a school environment free from bullying and harassment.” Throughout Fortune’s career, she’s been a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ community in stand-up specials and interviews.
As for Bobby, the host picked a charity that honored his father, Jerry — Stand Up to Cancer. In September 2019, Bobby shared with his fans that his father was diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time.
The Netflix star said at the time that he believed a gas company in his hometown, Houston, Texas, “contaminated” the well water with “stored chemicals,” per People. Thankfully, Bobby’s father is still alive, and Bobby posted an Instagram video of Jerry receiving his Father’s Day present.
New episodes of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune air Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. EST and are available to stream on Hulu.