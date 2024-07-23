Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Alex Trebek We'll Take "How to Get the 'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Stamps" for $1000 As of July 22, fans can get the Alex Trebek stamp through the official USPS website or at a local post office. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 23 2024, Published 11:25 a.m. ET Source: Kris Connor/Getty Images

It's been nearly four years since we bid farewell to the beloved Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who passed away on Nov. 8, 2020, from stage four pancreatic cancer. Despite his death, Alex continues to hold a special place in our hearts — and now, at the post office!

Article continues below advertisement

On June 21, 2024, the U.S. Postal Service announced that it would issue a Forever stamp to commemorate the late game show host. Now, just over a month later, on July 22, the Alex Trebeck stamp is ready for purchase. Here's how to get your hands on it!

Article continues below advertisement

Here's how to get the Alex Trebek stamp!

As of now, fans can get the Alex Trebek stamp either through the official USPS website or by visiting a nearby post office. A sheet of 20 stamps costs $14.60. The stamps are part of the USPS's "Forever stamp" designation, meaning they remain valid for first-class postage regardless of future rate changes.

Article continues below advertisement

The sheet of 20 stamps showcases an arrangement resembling the grid of video monitors seen on the Jeopardy! game board. Each stamp bears the text, "THIS NATURALIZED U.S. CITIZEN HOSTED THE QUIZ SHOW 'JEOPARDY!' FOR 37 SEASONS." Upside down beneath this statement is the correct response: "Who is Alex Trebek?"

Article continues below advertisement

"It's so appropriate that the stamp illustration commemorates Alex with a Jeopardy! clue," current Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings said in a statement. "He loved the game so much, and he always insisted the clues were the true star of the show."

Jean Trebek, Alex's wife, expressed her surprise and gratitude in a statement: "My family and I were completely surprised about Alex being honored by the U.S. Postal Service. It is a such an extraordinary honor and a wonderful way to recognize what Alex meant to so many people."