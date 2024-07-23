Home > Television The Original 'Barney' Cast Is Still Connected to the Show — But Where Are They Now? All these years later, Bob is still making a living off of being Barney and travels the country doing signings and appearances. By Melissa Willets Jul. 23 2024, Published 4:00 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Kids from the 1990s are early 2000s will always remember the "I Love You" song that ended every episode of Barney & Friends. The memorable series of course starred Barney, a purple dinosaur who taught children about feelings, sharing, and caring. Gen Xers and millennials may wonder what happened to the original cast of Barney. Obviously there was the titular character himself, which fans may not know was voiced by a different actor than the person who wore the suit.

Of course, there was Baby Bop, and later, BJ and Riff joined the gang (Selena Gomez was among the kids who later rose to fame after appearing on the show, as was Demi Lovato, believe it or not). For now, let's see what the talent from Season 1 of Barney & Friends is up to over a decade after the last episode of the iconic kids' series, which ran from 1992 - 2010, ended. Details are ahead.

Bob West

Bob West voiced the character of Barney from 1992 until 2000. Barney was later voiced by Dean Wendt. All these years later, Bob is still making a living off of being Barney and travels the country doing signings and appearances at fan conventions.

According to Bob's Instagram bio, he also voiced Jasper and Pasqually, who were Chuck E. Cheese's animatronic sidekicks. The voice actor works as a graphic designer for TV and film as well.

Julie Johnson

Julie Johnson voiced the character of Baby Bop, who as fans know, was a green triceratops who originated in Season 1. According to the voice actor's IMDb, her career has mainly revolved around the part of the juvenile, prehistoric predator, although Julie also appeared in a few movies in bit parts, both billed as "waitress" in the early '90s.

David Joyner

David Joyner wore the actual purple dinosaur suit for over 120 episodes of Barney & Friends, beginning in 1992 when the show debuted. His career may have taken the most unusual turn after leaving the prolific children's show. According to David's Instagram, he now works in the alternative and holistic health field.

The healer still maintains a connection to Barney, however, evidenced by the fact that he wore a jacket emblazoned with the character's name in a video online advertising his services. David also shares photos of himself meeting fans and clips from the show.

Pia Manalo Hamilton

Min, played by Pia Manalo Hamilton, was the child who appeared the most times on Barney & Friends, for a total of 44 episodes. Of course, the cast was full of children who learned lessons from Barney and his friends. As for the Filipino actor, Pia mainly worked on the show that made her famous, but she also appeared on one episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime in 2022 per her IMDb.