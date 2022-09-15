In Netflix's 'Sins of Our Mother,' Lori Vallow's Son Colby Ryan Reveals the Darkness Inside His Family

Colby Ryan said that when he was 8 years old, he told Vallow that he was sexually abused by Joseph Ryan. "I didn't even know how to explain what had happened but I told her how he abused me and what he was doing," he said very calmly. "I remember her being kind of silent. I remember feeling like I did something wrong. I felt like I ruined her life."

In the documentary, Colby Ryan wonders if this is what drove his mother into the arms of Chad Daybell and his doomsday teachings. Who can say. At this point, Colby Ryan can only be responsible for his own actions.