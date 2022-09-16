Everything We Know About Lori Vallow's Late Brother, Alex Cox

Netflix’s latest true crime docuseries, Sins of Our Mother, is a wild, wild ride. The series introduces us to Lori Vallow, a woman accused of murdering two of her children, Tylee Ryan and Joshua "J.J." Vallow, as well as her fifth and current husband's ex-wife, Tammy Daybell.

Her trial is scheduled to begin in early 2023. In unpacking her story, we learn about Vallow's two brothers, Adam and Alex Cox. While we've got the details on Adam here, keep reading to learn about Alex Cox's relationship with his sister.