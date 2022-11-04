Distractify
The real "Weird" Al Yankovic
Is "Weird" Al Yankovic Still Making Albums? Details on His Life Today

Nov. 3 2022

On Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, the most highly anticipated musical biopic of the century will debut, for free, on the Roku Channel. Daniel Radcliffe delivers a star-making turn (Harry Potter who?) as the titular hero in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

So, what has the real king of pop star parodies been up to? Was the real "Weird" Al involved with the making of the Roku biopic?

Will the real "Weird" Al Yankovic please stand up and tell us what he's been up to today? All jokes aside, here's what we know.

(L-R) Daniel Radcliffe and "Weird" Al Yankovic
Source: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The Roku Channel

All we see is "Weird" Al in this photo.

What is "Weird" Al Yankovic up to today?

Did you know that "Weird" Al is 63 years old? A good sense of humor does a man good! The hilarious musician, known for his parodies like, "White & Nerdy," "Eat It," and more, has still been working decades after he first made a name for himself.

The funny frontman has been married to Suzanne Krajewski since Feb. 10, 2001. The couple has one daughter, Nina Yankovic.

In 2014, "Weird" Al released his last full-length album titled "Mandatory Fun." In 2018, he got his very own well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

So, has "Weird" Al released any new albums since releasing "Mandatory Fun" and getting his turn on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

Our favorite resident singing weirdo has been more focused on tours recently.

If it ain't broke, don't fix it right? Although "Weird" Al has released more musical parodies since "Mandatory Fun" dropped (one popular parody that quickly went viral was Al's Hamilton parody, "The Hamilton Polka"), he hasn't written any original tunes since 2014.

However, the singer did recently end his, "The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour," this past October. Many of the venues on "Weird" Al's tour sold out of tickets!

"Weird" Al actually is performing a few more times on his ridiculously long-named tour in 2023. Unfortunately, two out of the four 2023 makeup tour dates are already sold out, but you can still grab tickets for the "Weird" Al concerts in Springfield, Ill., and Saginaw, Mich.

Was the real "Weird" Al involved in the Roku biopic?

If they're going to make a parody biopic about your life, you might as well write the screenplay right? That's exactly what "Weird" Al did with Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (he's credited as a co-writer on the film with Eric Appel). "Weird" Al is also credited as one of the producers of the film.

In addition to that, a graphic novel titled The Illustrated Al: The Songs of "Weird Al" Yankovic is slated to drop in bookstores and online on Nov. 22, 2022.

When "Weird" Al was asked by the AV Club if he felt anxious at the moment having no new upcoming projects on his slate, the singer replied, "That's what's nice about having a career that's lasted as long as mine has... I can relax and just take it easy if I want to, not have to force anything out and just wait until the inspiration hits."

You can stream Weird: The Al Yankovic Story starting on Nov. 4, 2022, on Roku.

