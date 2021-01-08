People Are Convinced Taylor Swift's New Bonus 'Evermore' Track Is About Her Fallout With Karlie Kloss

Today, Taylor Swift dropped two new Evermore bonus tracks, and people are convinced one of them, "It's Time to Go," is about Karlie Kloss. People are especially suspicious of these lyrics, which seem to reference some kind of betrayal: "When the words of a sister come back in whispers / That prove she was not in fact what she seemed / Not a twin from your dreams / She's a crook who was caught." Since Taylor and Karlie (who were once very close) haven't been spotted together for a while, people have been speculating this song is about her, and that the two had a falling out of sorts.

One of the alleged clues are in the line, "Not a twin from your dreams," which fans are thinking references a quote from Taylor back from 2015: "People had been telling us for years we needed to meet,” Taylor said in regard to Karlie. “I remember makeup artists and hair people going, ‘Doesn’t she remind you of Karlie? God, she and Karlie would be best friends. They’re the same.'" Is Karlie "her twin from her dreams"?

when the words of a sister come back in whispers that prove she was not in fact what she seemed, not a twin from your dreams she’s a crook who was caught pic.twitter.com/11Ecr2ubDu

The alleged Taylor Swift-Karlie Kloss fallout, explained.

The Taylor Swift-Karlie Kloss "fallout" seemed to have started in 2016 when Karlie referred to Kim Kardashian as a "lovely person." You probably remember that Taylor was then involved in a serious feud with Kim and Kanye after Kim released footage of Taylor allegedly agreeing to a demeaning Kanye lyric about her. Then, in 2017, Taylor released the music video, "Look What You Made Me Do," which featured her wearing a T-shirt with all her friends' names on it — except for Karlie's. Fans noticed Karlie was friends with not only Katy Perry, but Taylor's nemesis, Scooter Braun.

The "evidence" kept piling up. Taylor missed Karlie's wedding to Joshua Kushner, which was held October 2018, as well as the second ceremony, which was on June 2019. Notably, both Katy Perry and Scooter Braun attended the latter. Although Taylor and Katy have made up, Taylor probably won't be making amends with Scooter anytime soon, since Scooter had sold the rights to her first six albums allegedly without allowing her to buy them back first. The feud was incredibly public and ugly, so for Karlie to not only associate with Scooter, but invite him to her wedding may have been the final straw.

Aside from the wedding, Karlie has been in Scooter's company since. In August 2019, Scooter posted a group photo on a yacht that features Karlie. People in the comments were quick to point out that it was pretty weird Karlie was hanging out with Scooter when he and Taylor were in the midst of a legal and personal battle.

And fans speculate that these lyrics from "It's Time to Go" are in reference to Scooter. In verse three, Taylor sings, "Fifteen years, 15 million tears / Begging 'til my knees bled. / I gave it my all, he gave me nothing at all / Then wondered why I left / Now he sits on his throne in his palace of bones / Praying to his greed / He's got my past frozen behind glass / But I've got me."

Taylor has never spoken about a rift with Karlie, although she did pen an essay for Elle in 2019 in which she wrote, "It’s sad but sometimes when you grow, you outgrow relationships. You may leave behind friendships along the way, but you’ll always keep the memories.” However, Karlie specifically addressed this part of the essay on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, saying, “Taylor is incredible and I feel really lucky to call her a friend. She’s one of the hardest working women and I loved her essay.”