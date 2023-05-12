Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift Source: Getty Images What Happens if a Taylor Swift Concert Gets Rained Out? Here's What to Know What happens if there's rain on the day of one of Taylor Swift's concerts? Will the show still go on? Here's what Swfities should know. By Chris Barilla May 12 2023, Published 2:23 p.m. ET

The feeling of anticipation for a concert performance from your favorite artist is one that's hard to match. However, that same feeling can be diminished quite a bit if you check the weather and see rain in the forecast, particularly if the venue is outdoors.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans eager to check out Taylor Swift's Eras tour have felt a similar sense of worry if they saw bad weather forecasted on the night of the performance they're attending. So, what happens if Taylor's concert gets rained out? Keep reading for everything you need to know.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What happens if one of Taylor Swift's concerts gets rained out?

Let's face it: Nobody really wants rain on a concert day. After weeks, months, or maybe even years of carefully selecting an outfit and preparing for a night seeing your favorite artist to perform, fans can agree that getting some rain on your parade isn't ideal. So, what's Taylor's plan for rainy nights on her tour? Well, it varies based on each venue.

Some venues included in the Eras tour are stadiums with open roofs, meaning that getting wet while attending Taylor's concert is a possibility. For example, per The Tennessean, Nissan Stadium in Nashville has a policy where the show will go on if light rain is in the forecast. On top of that, the same venue states that if lightning strikes within eight miles of the stage, the show must cease and attendees must seek shelter. The concert may resume 30 minutes after lightning passes.

Article continues below advertisement

The lightning became a little too intense during Taylor's Nashville performance on May 8, 2023, and spurred the stadium to enact its weather policy and relocate attendees to the indoor part of the venue, as evidenced by footage from the event. Like the one in Nashville, most major stadiums have similar policies surrounding rain. Basically, if there are light showers in the forecast, prepare to wear a poncho and get a little bit wet. However, if the weather become too intense, shows could still be delayed or even outright canceled.