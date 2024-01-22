Distractify
No, "CTFL" Is Not Another Taylor Swift Easter Egg

Taylor Swift wore a white Gant jacket to the Chiefs game on Jan. 21, but what does the "CTFL" patch on one sleeve mean? Let's break down the possible meaning.

Jan. 22 2024

Swifties have become football fans thanks to Taylor Swift's blooming relationship with Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Travis Kelce. Travis has been seen at a few of Taylor's stops on the Eras Tour since their relationship was made official, and in support of her partner, Taylor also appears at plenty of Chiefs games.

Taylor showed up to the Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game on Jan. 21 wearing a white jacket with red stars and other embroidery, matching her boyfriend's team colors. The icon has made it a habit of matching the team's colors for their away games and showing up in a mix of custom pieces and ones found off-the-rack, wearing an outfit made up of more than just Chiefs merch.

The white jacket Taylor wore to the Sunday game included a patch on one sleeve reading "CTFL" — but what does that stand for? Let's break it down for you.

Here's what "CTFL" could stand for.

To be clear, we don't seem to have an exact definition of what CTFL actually stands for, but popular Taylor-centric fashion blogger Sarah Chapelle (@taylorswiftstyled on Instagram) shared details about the piece in a post.

"This particular jacket was part of a trio of designs Gant executed in collaboration with artistic talents as part of their 'Blank Canvas Project' campaign. The concept being to '[transform] the quintessential symbol of American Sportswear into wearable works of art,'" the caption reads.

"The artist in question, Kilo Kish, said the 'inspiration behind [her] design was Ivy League culture' - an extension on the themes she explored on her album American Gurl. As with much of Gant’s ethos, the brand’s objective to create modern pieces that are not only heirloom quality but that riff on Americana athletics is such a natural integration into Taylor’s game day style."

The "CTFL" on one sleeve is juxtaposed with a patch reading "Greetings from Somewhere, USA" on the other.

"As for the ‘CTFL’ on the jacket - my best guess is the FL is a reference to Kilo’s home state of Florida and the CT to Connecticut as seen in Gant’s FW 2023 collection with varsity jackets honouring New Haven, Connecticut and its Ivy League school Yale that Kilo also wore in campaign imagery for Gant," Sarah wrote.

In a TikTok discussing the jacket, some disagreed that "CTFL" stood for Connecticut and Florida, with one TikTok commenter writing "Central Texas Football League — it's where the Chiefs originated from before Lamar Hunt brought them to KC."

It's unclear just how true that fact is, but it seems like this jacket wasn't made with the Chiefs specifically in mind, so it's unlikely to have a clear connection to the team.

Regardless, Taylor is known to leave Easter eggs in her clothing for her followers to find, and though nothing she wears to a Chiefs game can be mistaken for a nod to her next re-release (since "Red (Taylor's Version)" is already out), it's possible Taylor picked this piece specifically for its possible double entendre.

