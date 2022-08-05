Do Taylor Swift and Olivia Munn Like Each Other? This Awkward Award Show Video Says It All

Oftentimes when popular TV shows are rebooted, fans are disappointed (we're looking at you, HIMYF). Why is that? Well, generally speaking, they usually aren't as good as the original. Characters who were well-received at one point in time may lose their sparkle. Storylines that once worked well may flop when recalibrated to fit a different time period.

And in the same way that every beloved TV show doesn’t need a reboot, neither does every historic and controversial moment in pop culture.