Will Smith Says Chris Rock's Brother Tony "Was [His] Man" Prior to Oscars Slap

Due to the controversy, Will resigned from the Academy. And it seems like he's taken these last few months since the March 2022 incident to reflect on what happened. On July 29, 2022, he shared a video on Instagram in which he spoke out about what happened.

"I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk, and when he is he will reach out," Will said. "So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."