'BattleBots' Is Hoping to Get a Live Audience Back as Soon as Possible

The fighting competition show BattleBots can easily become one of the best things you ever watch. You get to watch people build things just to get them destroyed and possibly explode. There's something for everyone on this show. One of the best things about the show is the reaction from the audience. The show features a live audience and adds so much hype to the show.

Even though live studio audiences are currently a thing of the past, hopefully, that won't last too long as BattleBots is already hoping to get its audience back. On the tickets page of its website, it makes it clear that they're keeping track of COVID-19 to make sure it can start selling tickets to shows again as soon as possible.

If you're someone who's hoping to see BattleBots in person soon, make sure you know exactly where the show is filmed so you can get your travel plans ready.