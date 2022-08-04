We've Got Gadgets and Gizmos Aplenty in the New 'BattleBots: Champions' Spin-Off!

Dr. Dealgood (Edwin Hodgeman), the magistrate of Bartertown in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, had this to say about the inner workings of the skirmishes that fueled the city: "Get to the weapons. Use them any way you can. I know you won't break the rules. There aren't any."

Nearly 40 years later, BattleBots feels eerily similar to the fighting in the Thunderdome that was characterized by two people entering and one person leaving.