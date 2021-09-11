Rae Ripple Is the Coolest Welder Chick on 'Metal Shop Masters'

On the Netflix reality series, Metal Shop Masters , seven of the world's most talented fabricators will face off and compete to see who can make the most impressive metal art.

Hosted by comedian Jo Koy, the show follows competitors as they build everything from barbecues to post-apocalyptic escape vehicles.

Basically, it's Mad Max meets The Great British Bake Off. One of the competitors in Season 1 is Rae Ripple, a welder from Texas, and fans are already obsessed.