Serena Pitt Revealed Why She Left 'The Bachelor': "I Really Was Falling in Love With [Matt]"

Although Serena decided to leave The Bachelor, it doesn’t look like she’ll leave Bachelor in Paradise. She is already kissing Joe more than she ever kissed Matt, and she seems to be totally smitten with him. And if spoilers are any indication — stop reading if you don’t want this season spoiled — she definitely will not leave Bachelor in Paradise.

According to resident Bachelor spoiler Reality Steve, Serena and Joe actually do get engaged at the end of this season. But we know that their journey won’t be easy — Joe’s ex, Kendall, makes an appearance, but it seems like Serena does a good job of sticking through the tough times. Serena appears much more confident that Joe is her person even if Matt wasn’t. But will she and Joe last?

New episodes of Bachelor in Paradise air every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.