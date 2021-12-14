Is '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Still with Her Boyfriend, Phillip Redmond?By Toni Sutton
Dec. 14 2021, Published 8:44 a.m. ET
Viewers were eager for Amy and Tammy Slaton to return in Season 3 of 1000-lb Sisters. Throughout Seasons 1 and 2, the Slaton sisters were primarily focused on achieving their weight loss goals. Amy had qualified for bariatric surgery in Season 1, but unfortunately, even though Tammy lost weight, it wasn't enough to make her eligible to receive the surgery. Also, last season Tammy ended up backtracking and gained weight on 1000-lb Sisters.
Now in Season 3, it seems that both ladies are at a turning point in their journeys, and fans are hoping that Tammy can get her health on track before it's too late. Fans and her sister feel Tammy should be focusing on losing weight and not worrying about being with someone until she fixes herself. However, Tammy does have a new beau named Phillip Redmond and talked about him in Episode 3.
Fans are curious to know how she and Phillip are doing now. Keep reading to find out if the pair are still together.
Is Tammy Slaton still with her boyfriend Phillip?
Tammy started dating Phillip Redmond after they started talking on Tik Tok. The reality star would send him videos, and the two would flirt back and forth with one another online. Phillip lives in Las Vegas and is known as "The BBW King" — a man who loves big beautiful women.
Tammy has admitted on the series that Phillip is known for talking about his interest for larger women. She says that while "he does have a persona on the internet, it doesn't define who he is."
Per People, Tammy also states that Phillip is "just a supporter. And he knows very well that I'm on a weight loss journey. And he's OK with it. He's all for me losing weight and getting healthier. No, he don't want me to get under 300, and I'm fine with that."
In Episode 3, she did reveal that Phillip came and saw her. She shared, "Meeting Phillip for the first time, I mean, it was great. We talked and held hands and just watched TV, and got to know each other."
The 35-year-old added, "I like everything about him. I like how he makes me feel. Like, he makes me happy. And I can honestly say this is happiness." She also disclosed that the two were exclusive. Tammy went on to say, "Phillip and I are together. That's my man. I can see a long life with Phillip. Even though we just met, it feels like I've known him forever."
We do know that Tammy's family doesn't like that she's dating Phillip, at least at this point in the series, so that could get in the way of their happily ever after. Hopefully, as the rest of Season 3 unfolds, fans will learn what the current status of their relationship is.
1000-lb Sisters on Mondays at 10 p.m EST on TLC.