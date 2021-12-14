Is '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Still with Her Boyfriend, Phillip Redmond?

Now in Season 3, it seems that both ladies are at a turning point in their journeys, and fans are hoping that Tammy can get her health on track before it's too late. Fans and her sister feel Tammy should be focusing on losing weight and not worrying about being with someone until she fixes herself. However, Tammy does have a new beau named Phillip Redmond and talked about him in Episode 3.

Fans are curious to know how she and Phillip are doing now. Keep reading to find out if the pair are still together.