Where Do '1000-Lb Sisters' Stars Tammy and Amy Slaton Live? The TLC Sisters Are Southern Belles

Though Tammy is one-half of the Slaton sisters, she took a much needed break during the filming of 1000-Lb Sisters Season 3.

“Around July of this year, I kind of had a mental breakdown and I lost myself literally super bad up until the end of August,” she told fans on TikTok, as reported by Showbiz CheatSheet. Tammy went on to relay that she took a pause during filming in September 2021, continuing to film come October. Following her return to filming, she had another recent health scare.