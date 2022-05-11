Erika Jayne Teases Fans About Her Dating Status on Instagram — Does She Have a BF?By Anna Garrison
May. 11 2022, Published 5:05 p.m. ET
It seems like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi, known professionally as Erika Jayne, is always the epicenter of new drama. Between long-term feuds with her friend-turned-frenemy Garcelle Beauvais or legal battles with her ex-husband Tom Girardi, Erika is often center stage. Recently, fans want to know what's going on with her love life.
As of 2021, Erika has been on the hunt for new romance. Has she finally found someone? Here's the scoop on who Erika is dating.
Who is Erika Jayne dating?
On Oct. 25, 2021, TMZ announced that Erika was officially back on the market just one year after splitting from former attorney Tom in 2020. Erika and Tom, who share a 32-year age gap, married in 1999, so the "Painkillr" singer hasn't been single for nearly 21 years! Nevertheless, she's taking the dating world by storm and has reportedly been spotted on dates with several different men.
On April 16, 2022, fans were shocked when she posted an Instagram wearing her "boyfriend's shirt." The photo, which features Erika lounging in an oversized, white-collared shirt, sparked an immediate flurry of fan comments demanding to know the identity of her beau.
However, in a follow-up post on April 17, 2022, Erika showed off another snap of herself wearing pink lingerie and hugging an oversized, equally pink teddy bear. She captioned the photo, "Boyfriend," which prompted another flurry of comments, this time from her RHOBH co-stars. "He's cute," Lisa Rinna wrote, and Dorit Kemsley wrote the same, adding a pink heart emoji.
Since then, Erika hasn't given further hints or updates about her romantic life, but when one Twitter user asked her earlier in April who she was dating, she replied firmly, "No one."
Earlier in 2022, Erika admitted to People Magazine that she was "not doing the older thing anymore," meaning she wouldn't date any more older men. She added, "I'm 50, so maybe somebody in my age range, but I'm not doing [it] anymore. I love intelligent men, and I like people that are confident. And I want to have fun. I would really like to have a nice conversation. I'm technically still married, so I'm in a very weird place."
Per People, Tom and Erika first met in the late 1990s at Chasen's restaurant in Los Angeles. Erika was working as a cocktail waitress and Tom was one of the regulars. Within six months of dating, Tom proposed, and the pair were married in 1999 at the same restaurant where they met. Their divorce was fraught with fraud allegations, although the charges against Erika were eventually dropped.
She might be single right now, but whoever Erika's next beau is, he may be a keeper!
New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.