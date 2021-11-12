Paris Hilton's Husband, Carter Reum, Is a Successful Venture Capitalist

Paris Hilton's Husband, Carter Reum, Is a Successful Venture CapitalistBy Chris Barilla
Nov. 12 2021, Published 11:29 a.m. ET
As the son of W. Robert Reum, former CEO of one of the largest private enterprises in the U.S., Carter Reum has known a thing or two about having money for his entire life. With that being said, he took the opportunities afforded to him and built himself up as an independently successful businessman.
Most recently, Carter has become known in the public eye as Paris Hilton's love interest. The two got married in November 2021. Fans of the socialite are likely already aware that she is a millionaire many times over, but what exactly is Carter's net worth? Here's what we know about Paris's boo's finances.
What is Carter Reum's net worth?
From a young age, Carter knew that he wanted to follow in his father's footsteps and become a successful businessman. And now, it's clear as day that he did exactly that, becoming a well-known venture capitalist, author, and entrepreneur. Reports say he has a minimum net worth of $35 million.
Carter Reum
Venture Capitalist, Author, Entrepreneur
Net worth: $35 million
Carter Reum is a successful businessman who founded M13 Ventures, a well-known angel investment firm. He has also founded a variety of other breakout companies across different fields.
Birthdate: Feb. 5, 1981
Birthplace: Wayne, Ill.
Birth name: Carter Milliken Reum
Father: W. Robert Reum
Mother: Sherry Reum
Marriages: Paris Hilton (m. 2021)
Education: Columbia University
Carter's solid work ethic and smart business decisions made him a millionaire.
Although he was born into wealth, Carter didn't allow that to deter him from his individual goals. Per Heavy, after he graduated from Columbia University, he began his career at a venture capital firm in Sydney, Australia. Together with his brother, Courtney, the duo started their own company in 2007 called VEEV, selling a liquor made from açaí fruit.
By 2014, he decided to relocate once again to New York City where he took on a job as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs. Only two years after that, following a successful nearly decade-long run with VEEV, the brothers sold a majority stake in the company to Luxco.
With a clearly solid work ethic and each other's support, Carter and Courtney decided to go into business with each other once again. This time, they decided to set their sights on the venture capital world.
From that decision, M13 was born. The angel investment firm has helped bring successful companies such as Lyft, FanDuel, and Slack to multimillion dollar valuations.
In an attempt to share some of their business acumen with the world, Carter and Courtney co-authored the 2018 book Shortcut Your Startup, which teaches readers helpful tricks when starting a business.
Carter Reum married Paris Hilton in a beautiful Los Angeles ceremony.
According to E! News, Paris and Carter were married on Nov. 11, 2021, in a beautiful ceremony held at her late grandfather's Bel-Air estate. The couple first confirmed their relationship back in April 2020 and were engaged in February 2021. The millionaire venture capitalist proposed to Paris with a custom Jean Dousset diamond ring during a couples trip to a private island for Paris' birthday.
Clearly, Paris is head over heels in love with Carter. "When you find your soulmate, you don't just know it. You feel it," she wrote on Instagram back when he proposed to her. "My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There's no one I'd rather spend forever with."