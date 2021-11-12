Paris Hilton's Husband, Carter Reum, Is a Successful Venture Capitalist

By 2014, he decided to relocate once again to New York City where he took on a job as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs. Only two years after that, following a successful nearly decade-long run with VEEV, the brothers sold a majority stake in the company to Luxco.

With a clearly solid work ethic and each other's support, Carter and Courtney decided to go into business with each other once again. This time, they decided to set their sights on the venture capital world.