Home > Television > American Horror Story Kim Kardashian's 'American Horror Story' Character Looks Creepy -- Here's What We Know About It! A teaser trailer for Season 12 of 'American Horror Story' has been released, giving us the first glimpse of Kim Kardashian in her new starring role. By D.M. Jul. 20 2023, Published 11:01 p.m. ET

From reality television to scripted programs, Kim Kardashian has proven that she can do it all. On April 10, the SKIMS creator took to Instagram to reveal that she would be joining Ryan Murphy’s anthology series American Horror Story. “Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian are delicate,” read a message in the video. And while the announcement did not reveal many details about Kim’s character, Ryan has gushed over the opportunity to work with a person that he calls a “true force in the culture.”

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” he said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. Adding, “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture.” He went on to reveal that Kim’s role was written with her in mind and suggested that the character would be “terrifying.”

Kim has also opened up about her new acting venture and explained that she is excited to “step outside” of her comfort zone, Variety reports. Since then, Kim has not shared additional details about her role in the famed horror series but we decided to do some digging. Here’s everything we know about Kim’s role in American Horror Story: Delicate.

Kim Kardashian’s character has yet to be revealed.

On July 20, an official teaser trailer for Season 12 of American Horror Story was released and Kim’s character was front in center. The clip shows Kim sporting a blonde wig and black dress, cradling what looks to be a baby. And while the stars of the horror series have remained mum about the upcoming season of the FX show, the plot of American Horror Story: Delicate is based on a book titled Delicate Condition.

The novel, written by Danielle Valentine, follows a woman who believes that a supernatural force is interfering with her attempts to have a child. American Horror Story: Delicate is said to be “a feminist update” of the 1968 movie Rosemary’s Baby. As fans try to piece together clues about the name of Kim’s character, she has not revealed any additional details.

Kim’s addition to Ryan Murphy’s anthology series comes after the beauty mogul appeared in several other guest starring roles. The Kardashians star voiced a character in the animated film, Paw Patrol in 2021. Kim also appeared as Ava in the 2013 movie, Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor.

Kim will star alongside Emma Roberts!

American Horror Story has become known for its rotating cast of famous actors. For Season 12, Kim will be joined by Emma Roberts – who is set to have a co-starring role. Emma previously appeared in AHS: Coven as Madison Montgomery, and later reprised her role as the cunning witch in AHS: Apocalypse.

