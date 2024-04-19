Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift The Subject of Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee' Isn't All That Well Hidden Taylor seems ready to revisit the most famous feud of her storied career. By Joseph Allen Apr. 19 2024, Published 11:55 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

For any Taylor Swift fans who love digging deep into her songs and figuring out how they connect to her personal life, her latest album "The Tortured Poets Department" is a goldmine from that perspective. Most of the songs on the album are pretty obviously about her two most recent breakups with Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy, but Taylor also makes time for some other subjects as well.

The album, which Taylor announced on April 19 was actually a double album, features more than 30 songs, and some have honed in on one in particular called "thanK you aIMee," wondering who the song is about. Here's what we know about the song's (fairly transparent) target.

Who is Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee' about?

As the capitalized letters may have made clear, "thanK you aIMee" seems to be the latest salvo in Taylor's ongoing war with Kim Kardashian. The song makes it clear that Taylor thinks the battle between them is over, and Taylor also seems to think she's emerged victorious. The feud really hit its peak in 2016 after Kanye West released "Famous," a song in which he suggests that he made Taylor famous and also maybe slept with her.

Kim released an edited audio recording of Taylor appearing to approve of the controversial lyrics, only Taylor eventually made it clear that she didn't actually get a full picture of how her name would be used. Now, all these years later, Taylor is reigniting the feud and delivering some pretty cutting lines about Kim, including one about “a bronze spray-tanned statue of you," which seems to reference Kim's love of spray tan.

Taylor also, perhaps jokingly, suggests that she has tried to hide who the song is about. "I changed your name and any real defining clues,” she sings, leading up to the song's most cutting lyric about Kim's daughter North. “One day, your kid comes home singin’ a song that only us two is gonna know is about you," she sings. Kim and North have posted videos dancing to Taylor's music in the past, so we know North is a fan.

Taylor clearly still thinks about the Kim Kardashian feud regularly.

As if the song didn't make this crystal clear, Taylor also discussed it at length in her 2023 Person of the Year interview with Time. “Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me," she reflected about the audio recording incident and the public reaction. "You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar. That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before."