Taylor Swift 'Infinite Craft' Lets You Make Taylor Swift in the Game — Here Are the Steps People Found Players are discovering how to make Taylor Swift in 'Infinite Craft'. Here are the key ingredients you'll need. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Apr. 16 2024, Published 10:59 a.m. ET

Every now and then, a new browser game or a piece of mobile shovelware tends to grab people's attention, often becoming as popular to the casual gaming crowd as any triple-A title might. During the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone hopped onto Wordle to generate a shared community out of guessing five-letter worlds while all of us were trapped inside. Before then, free-to-play titles like Flappy Bird caught our eye. More recently, people were dropping fruits in the tetris-like Suika Game.

As of 2024, a sandbox browser game called Infinite Craft became a new casual gaming hit. Developed by Neal Agarwal and released in mid-January 2024, this simple yet unique game allows players to combine various elements into new types for endless possibilities. The game achieved tens of thousands of users within its first month of release with people making all sorts of elements within it. In fact, people have even managed to make Taylor Swift in the game. Yeah, it goes that deep. Here's how.

Players have apparently been able to make Taylor Swift in 'Infinite Craft'. Here's how.

In Infinite Craft, players start out with the four basic elements — water, fire, wind, and earth. By clicking and dragging them from the sidebar and placing them on top of each other in the open space, you can combine them to make new elements. You may then continue putting elements on top of each other in various combinations to continuously generate new elements, resulting in a fascinating little gameplay loop where you strive to see what new element will pop up next in your collection.

These "elements" include everything from nature to objects to poems to even fictional characters. It can even create specific video games, philosophical concepts, religions, and real-life celebrities. And somehow, it can even generate all-powerful deities like Taylor Swift. That's right, people have been able to work through Infinite Craft well enough for the game to come up with Tay-Tay for all you Swifties out there.

According to several players in the r/Taylor Swift subreddit, the two elements you'll need for sure are "American Princess" and "Heartbreak". Of course, you'll have to create those two elements to begin with. Here are the steps you'll need to make the elements for Taylor Swift. For Heartbreak: Elements Result Wind + Fire Smoke Smoke + Water Fog Earth + Wind Dust Dust + Earth Planet Planet + Fog Venus Venus + Fog Love Water + Fire Steam Steam + Venus Life Life + Smoke Vampire Life + Vampire Death Death + Love Heartbreak

For American Princess: Elements Result Water + Water Lake Lake + Lake Ocean Ocean + Earth Island Island + Earth Continent Death + Continent America Steam + Earth Mud Mud + Venus Adam Adam + Earth Man Man + Man Village Mud + Mud Clay Clay + Clay Brick Brick + Brick Wall Village + Wall Castle Man + Castle King King + Castle Queen America + Queen American Queen American Queen + American Queen American King American King + American Queen American Prince American Prince + Love American Princess