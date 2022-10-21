When Was 'Winter House' Season 2 Filmed? The Answer May Be Unexpected

According to TheDipp, Winter House's production company was looking to hire a field producer for a "returning Bravo show" earlier this year, and the dates listed in the job posting were February 21 to March 14, 2022.

Cast members began making Instagram posts in March 2022 that supported this idea. Per People, Craig Conover and Amanda Batula each shared posts in snowy locales that pretty clearly proved they were in Vermont.