Did Craig Conover Have a Fling With Kristin Cavallari? 'Summer House' Fans Are Intrigued

Did Craig Conover Have a Fling With Kristin Cavallari? 'Summer House' Fans Are IntriguedBy Leila Kozma
Feb. 1 2022, Published 9:16 a.m. ET
Season 6 of Summer House casts light on the latest drama involving Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, and others.
The popular reality TV show captures how the twenty- and thirty-something professionals navigate the world of work, friendships, and dating.
Season 6, Episode 3, looks at the rumored love triangle between Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, and Kristin Cavallari. What's the truth? Did something happen between Craig and Kristin?
Did Kristin Cavallari and Craig Conover date?
In Season 6, Episode 3 of Summer House, Lindsay asks Austen about the love triangle rumors concerning him, Craig, and Kristin. Austen tells Lindsay that Craig hooked up with Kristin — which unleashes an avalanche of drama.
Craig started spending time with Paige in 2021 after they appeared together on Winter House. They made the relationship official in October 2021.
In the episode, Lindsay tells Paige about Craig and Kristin. Paige then asks Craig what happened, and he admits that he has hooked up with Kristin in the past. “No, I’ll tell you, it was, like, I’ve hooked up with her before,” Craig says.
Craig tells Lindsay that there is a bit of an open arrangement between him and Paige, saying, "Me and Paige can hook up with whoever, we’re all OK with it." But then he turns his ire toward Lindsay.
Craig tells Paige, "If you let Lindsay get in your head, you are weaker than I thought. I'm sick of Lindsay being involved in my life. [I'm] not gonna get into this. I really hate that they upset you. I wouldn't have come here if I'd known Lindsay would get in your f--king head. That's absurd."
After some more vague hemming and hawing, Paige comes out and asks Craig, "Are you still f--king her?" Craig doesn't answer.
Kristin has previously denied the rumors about her, Austen, and Craig, stating back in July 2021 that "[she hasn't] been involved in a love triangle since [she] was in high school" in an Instagram story. She also said at the time that she "hasn't dated anybody in a few months," per E! Online.
But clearly, some people aren't buying it.
"I'm looking out for my friend Paige," Lindsay explained on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.'
"I'm trying to be a good friend," Lindsay insisted in Season 6, Episode 3 of Summer House. She made the same argument during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Jan. 31, 2022.
"Me bringing it up was obviously not attempting to out anyone whatsoever," Lindsay said. "At the same time, I'm looking out for my friend Paige and just trying to make sure that she is in full understanding of what she is getting into."
New episodes of Summer House air every Monday at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.